2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Titans' new weapons give Marcus Mariota even brighter future

It's taken Mike Mularkey stops in three different cities to put a team together to contend for a playoff spot. He's finally got a shot in 2017 with the Titans.

Finishing 9-7 last year, their best record in five seasons, Tennessee is trending up thanks to its bright young quarterback and improving offense. DeMarco Murray headlined a running back unit that ranked third in the league in rushing and Marcus Mariota threw 26 touchdowns, the most for the franchise since they moved to Nashville!

Both should be key figures in the offense this season, and both should be helped by one of the best offensive lines in the league. But is it enough to push the Titans into the playoffs? The team hopes the additions of veteran Eric Decker and rookie Corey Davis add production to the passing game. They'll pair with returning veterans Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker, creating a very tricky unit for defenses to deal with. Still, the Titans figure to have a run-first mentality (they were exactly even in run-pass ratio last year), which is how they won so many games in 2016.

Then there's this whole other side of the football the Titans have to work on -- the defense. Despite getting 40 sacks last season the squad allowed 357.5 total yards and 23.8 points per game. But that was then -- the defense has landed a slate of games that actually favors them -- only six or seven opponents have dangerous offenses. The door is open for the Titans defense to take a step forward this season.

Mularkey will have his work cut out for him to make his first-ever playoff appearance as a head coach. But the fact that they're close is a positive for both him and a franchise that's gone eight straight years without a playoff berth.

Don't Reach: Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry RB / Tennessee (2016 stats) ATT: 110 YDS: 490 TD: 5 YPC: 4.5 REC: 13 REC YDS: 137 REC TD: 0

On the surface, the Titans should have a solid run game between DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Drafting them, however, will mean spending two of your first six or seven choices on two guys who play in the same spot. It might be worth it if you're in a non-PPR league with 12-plus teams and have a knack for finding sleepers and quarterbacks in Round 9 and beyond. Otherwise, you might opt to either buy into DeMarco Murray (29 years old, nearly 1,500 career carries but a mostly spotless track record) as a Round 2 pick, or Derrick Henry (blocked by Murray, but very young and finished last season with four touchdowns and a 5.0 rush average in his last five games) as a Round 6 or 7 pick. That's simply too early for a backup running back promised only a limited role weekly. Getting both Titans rushers will be easy to do in auctions, but Henry's lofty value isn't worth it so long as Murray is healthy.

Top-12 QB: Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota QB / Tennessee (2016 stats (15 games)) YDS: 3426 TD: 26 INT: 9 CMP%: 61.2 Y/A: 7.6

Marcus Mariota was on pace to finish as a Top 12 Fantasy quarterback last year until he broke his leg. He's healthy entering training camp, and his receiving corps got a big boost this offseason. With better targets to throw to, Mariota will be one of the Top 12 quarterbacks drafted. The 28 touchdowns he totaled last year were excellent, and he's got a shot to match that number again. Same thing with the passing yardage -- 3,500 yards is certainly attainable. Fantasy owners should bank on him being a low-end No. 1 passer worth a pick around 100th overall. Waiting for him on Draft Day, then pairing him with another high-upside quarterback is exactly the recipe to take advantage of the depth at the position.

Bust: Rishard Matthews

Rishard Matthews WR / Tennessee (2016 stats) TAR: 108 REC: 65 YDS: 945 TD: 9

Matthews got a great opportunity to lead a passing game in 2016 and did so with nine touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards. Asking him to do the same will be much harder, especially with the Titans adding Eric Decker and two rookie receivers. Decker should be a target hog, rookie Corey Davis will eventually be the team's No. 1 target, and fellow rookie Taywan Taylor could make plays out of the slot. Those are three new mouths for Marcus Mariota to feed, leaving plenty fewer targets for Matthews. If you draft him, wait until the late double-digit rounds.