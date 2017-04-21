2017 NFL schedule: All the Fantasy Football storylines you need to know

This is the NFL, so things can change pretty fast. But given the release of the 2017 schedule, we thought we'd start delving into the Fantasy takes that you should know about long before you even think about drafting.

Best four schedules

Indianapolis Colts



Jacksonville Jaguars



Pittsburgh Steelers



Tennessee Titans



Worst four schedules

Chicago Bears



Dallas Cowboys



New York Giants



Oakland Raiders



Teams with three game homestands

Arizona: Week 12-14 - JAC, LAR, TEN



Atlanta: Week 12-14 - TB, MIN, NO



Buffalo: Week 13-15 - NE, IND, MIA



Carolina: Week 14-16 - MIN, GB, TB



Dallas: Week 11-13 - PHI, LAC, WAS



Houston: Week 4-6 - TEN, KC, CLE



Jacksonville: Week 13-15 - IND, SEA, HOU



Kansas City: Week 14-16 - OAK, LAC, MIA



Los Angeles San Diego Chargers : Week 2-4 - MIA, KC, PHI



: Week 2-4 - MIA, KC, PHI Oakland: Week 5-7 - BAL, LAC, KC



Philadelphia: Week 7-9 - WAS, SF, DEN



San Francisco: Week 9-12 - ARI, NYG, bye, SEA



Teams with three game road trips

Atlanta: Week 7-9 - at NE, at NYJ, at CAR



Denver: Week 7-9 - at LAC, at KC (MNF), at PHI



Minnesota: Week 12-14 - at DET, at ATL, at CAR



New England: Week 13-15 - at BUF, at MIA (MNF), at PIT



Philadelphia: Week 13-15 - at SEA, at LAR, at NYG



San Francisco: Week 4-6 - at ARI, at IND, at WAS



Teams with three-plus opponents coming off a bye

Giants: Week 6 (at DEN), Week 7 (vs. SEA), Week 9 (vs. LAR), Week 11 (vs. KC)



49ers: Week 6 (at WAS), Week 7 (vs. DAL), Week 9 (vs. ARI)



Detroit Lions : Week 6 (at NO), Week 9 (at GB), Week 10 (vs. CLE)



Weeks with six teams on bye (aka Byenados)

Week 8: ARI, GB, JAC, LAR, NYG, TEN



Week 9: CHI, CLE, LAC, MIN, NE, PIT



Week 11: CAR, IND, MIA, NYJ, SF, TB



Teams with early-season byes

Week 5: Denver Broncos , Atlanta Falcons , Washington Redskins , New Orleans Saints



, , , Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals , Buffalo Bills , Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks



Teams with late-season byes

Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs , Philadelphia Eagles , Raiders, Baltimore Ravens



, , Raiders, Week 11: 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Colts, Miami Dolphins , New York Jets , Carolina Panthers



Teams with most prime-time games

Six: Kansas City, including four in five weeks between Weeks 4 and 8.



Five: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Green Bay, New England, Oakland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington.



Teams with most games indoors

Arizona Cardinals with a league-high 11.



with a league-high 11. Five others (Cowboys, Falcons, Lions, Saints, Minnesota Vikings ) have 10.



Teams with most games on turf

Falcons have the most with 13.



Bills, Colts, Lions and Houston Texans have 12



Schedule quirks