2017 Outlook: 49ers DST

The 49ers DST went from the worst Fantasy unit in 2015 to No. 29 in 2016, so they are making progress. But we're not optimistic for a much bigger leap this season. New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh promises a more aggressive scheme, and the defense will benefit if standout linebacker Navorro Bowman (Achilles) is healthy, which is the expectation for training camp. The 49ers also have some talent to work with in DeForest Buckner, Eric Reid and Ahmad Brooks, but Fantasy owners will need to see the 49ers DST produce before trusting them in the majority of leagues. Keep an eye on the 49ers DST early in the season to see if they are worth using as a streaming option, but they should not be drafted in most formats.