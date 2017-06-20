2017 Outlook: Aaron Rodgers

There wasn't a quarterback better in Fantasy last year than Aaron Rodgers, and there shouldn't be a quarterback picked ahead of him this summer. Rodgers averaged 27.8 Fantasy points per game, better than Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Those numbers came thanks to a career-high in pass attempts (610), a five-year high in passing yards, and a league-best 40 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for four scores. Rodgers' huge totals happened for a reason -- the Packers simply could not run the ball effectively most of the time. That meant he had to do everything on offense. The Packers tried to address their run game in the draft, but there's actually no guarantee they'll be any better on the ground than they were last year, when they finished 20th in run offense and 29th in rush attempts. So long as his receiving corps is healthy and his running backs contribute through the air, Rodgers is an obvious Fantasy stud. Upgrading from Jared Cook to Martellus Bennett at tight end will help things along, too. You should expect Rodgers to go in Round 2 in standard leagues and Round 3 in PPR -- pretty late for a player as talented and productive as he is. Obviously he's worth the No. 1 overall pick in leagues that can start multiple quarterbacks.