2017 Outlook: Bears DST
The Bears spent minimal free-agent dollars and one draft pick to improve their defense for 2017. This after the squad allowed 24.9 points per game last year and had only eight interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Injuries certainly played a factor, and the team managed to rank seventh against the pass despite a rag-tag secondary. Their 37 sacks aren't anything to sneeze at, either. But with a bland kick-return game and a defensive unit that will have its hands full most weeks, Fantasy owners should only chase the Bears DST when they face a weak offense. There might be three games total where that happens in 2017.
