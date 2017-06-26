2017 Outlook: Brandon Bolden

Brandon Bolden will compete for a roster spot this season where he will again try to play on special teams and help on offense when needed. He has minimal Fantasy value even if he makes the team, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2016, Bolden had one carry for 4 yards and two catches for 15 yards on offense, so his Fantasy contribution is minimal barring several injuries.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories