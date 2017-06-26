2017 Outlook: Brandon Tate

Brandon Tate will compete for a role with the Bills this season as a  reserve receiver. He spent 2016 with the Bills and had eight catches for 117 yards. He is more of a return man than an offensive threat, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Ignore him in most formats on Draft Day.

