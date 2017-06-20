2017 Outlook: Brian Hoyer
Brian Hoyer parlayed a pretty solid stint as the Bears quarterback into a potential starting gig for the 49ers. Hoyer will reunite with Kyle Shanahan, working in an offense he was pretty good in back with the Browns. We've seen the veteran go spells with some nice numbers, only to fall on his face in big-time games. Considering the lack of talent or depth in the 49ers receiving corps, Hoyer is probably in for a difficult season. In typical leagues you might consider Hoyer off waivers when your main quarterback is on bye. In two-quarterback formats he's a third option.
