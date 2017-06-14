2017 Outlook: Brian Quick
Brian Quick signed with the Redskins this offseason, where he's expected to compete for a roster spot as a reserve receiver. Quick could be the No. 4 receiver for the Redskins behind Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, and maybe playing with a capable quarterback in Kirk Cousins will help Quick fulfill his potential. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams, and his best year was 2016 when he had 41 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets. Keep an eye on Quick in training camp and the preseason, and he could be someone to monitor during the year, but we don't recommend drafting Quick in the majority of leagues.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Maclin waters down Ravens WRs
Jeremy Maclin should find playing time quickly with the Ravens, but the stats he had back in...
-
Jets, Chiefs will have new look at WR
Fantasy owners should be excited about Tyreek Hill and Quincy Enunwa with their new opportunities...
-
June TE Dynasty rankings
How much can you expect from older tight ends in dynasty? Heath Cummings tries to find the...
-
May WR Dynasty Rankings
A change of scenery isn't always a good thing. Heath Cummings discusses six wide receivers...
-
Dynasty RB Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the crowded backfields created by the NFL Draft and reveals his updated...
-
Mock Draft: Pass on Brady?
In our latest mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg selected Tom Brady in Round 4, which might have ruined...