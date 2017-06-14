2017 Outlook: Brian Quick

Brian Quick signed with the Redskins this offseason, where he's expected to compete for a roster spot as a reserve receiver. Quick could be the No. 4 receiver for the Redskins behind Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, and maybe playing with a capable quarterback in Kirk Cousins will help Quick fulfill his potential. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams, and his best year was 2016 when he had 41 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets. Keep an eye on Quick in training camp and the preseason, and he could be someone to monitor during the year, but we don't recommend drafting Quick in the majority of leagues.