2017 Outlook: Bryce Petty

Bryce Petty will compete to be a backup quarterback for the Jets this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Petty appeared in six games in 2015 and completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 809 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's doubtful he opens the season as the starter, and he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues this year.

