2017 Outlook: Buccaneers DST

By the second half of last season, the Buccaneers DST was among the best in Fantasy. Despite amassing just 38 sacks, it accounted for 17 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and four touchdowns. The Bucs also held five of their last eight opponents to 17 or fewer points, a pretty incredible feat. Anchored by Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David and third-year sensation Kwon Alexander, the Bucs have a lot of positives heading into 2017. Unfortunately, one of them is not the schedule. They take on the Falcons and Saints twice each while also battling the Patriots, Packers, Cardinals and Giants during the year. If you like the Buccaneers' schedule to begin the season, go ahead and target them with a final-round pick. Otherwise, admit to yourself they have some appeal but go in a different direction on Draft Day.