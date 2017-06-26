2017 Outlook: C.J. Spiller

C.J. Spiller is trying to resurrect his career with the Chiefs after he signed in Kansas City this offseason. Spiller was once a Fantasy standout with the Bills, but he flopped as a free agent with the Saints and bounced around the NFL in 2016, where his last stop was with the Jets. Spiller appeared in six games last year and had six carries for 18 yards and six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. He had a dominant year in 2012 with the Bills with 207 carries for 1,244 yards (6.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns and 43 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns, and he also did well in 2013 with Buffalo with 201 carries for 927 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and 33 catches for 185 yards. But those days seem like long ago. He'll be 30 this year, and he's looking for playing time in Kansas City behind Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West, as well as receiver Tyreek Hill. We doubt Spiller makes much of an impact with the Chiefs, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.