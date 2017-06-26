2017 Outlook: Charone Peake

Charone Peake will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Jets this season. In 2016, as a seventh-round rookie from Clemson, Peake had 19 catches for 186 yards on 34 targets. It's doubtful he makes much of a Fantasy impact this season, and Peake is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

