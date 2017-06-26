2017 Outlook: Chris Hogan

Chris Hogan had a productive first campaign with the Patriots in 2016 with 38 catches for 680 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets, but it's doubtful he will build on those stats this season. The Patriots added Brandin Cooks from the Saints this offseason, and that will bump Hogan down the depth chart to No. 3 at best, although he could be No. 4 behind Malcolm Mitchell. The Patriots are loaded with all those guys, as well as Julian Edelman, Rob Grokowski, Dwayne Allen, Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis and James White. Hogan is still worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, but he will likely need an injury this season to help his Fantasy value in most formats.