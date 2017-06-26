2017 Outlook: Christian Hackenberg
Christian Hackenburg will compete to be a backup quarterback for the Jets this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Hackenburg was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2016, but he failed to appear in any games despite the Jets desperate for quarterback help with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith and Bryce Petty all struggling or getting hurt. It's doubtful he opens the season as the starter, and he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues this year. He only has minimal Fantasy value in dynasty formats.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...