2017 Outlook: Christian Hackenberg

Christian Hackenburg will compete to be a backup quarterback for the Jets this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Hackenburg was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2016, but he failed to appear in any games despite the Jets desperate for quarterback help with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith and Bryce Petty all struggling or getting hurt. It's doubtful he opens the season as the starter, and he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues this year. He only has minimal Fantasy value in dynasty formats.