2017 Outlook: Doug Baldwin

Doug Baldwin might not be considered one of the elite receivers in the NFL, along the lines of Antonio Brown and Julio Jones, but he's not far behind given his play the past two seasons. He's been a top 10 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues the past two years, and he set career highs in 2016 in catches (94), yards (1,128) and targets (125). He also added seven touchdowns. Baldwin does need to be more consistent since he scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in only five games and at least eight points in just two others, and he scored six points or less in nine games. But that's why he's being drafted in Round 3 or 4 compared to Round 1 like those other guys. Baldwin has clearly established himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, and he now has 172 catches for 2,197 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons. We hope a third year in a row of solid stats will happen, and Baldwin should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.