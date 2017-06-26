2017 Outlook: EJ Manuel

EJ Manuel is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Raiders this season behind Derek Carr and Connor Cook. He spent the first four years of his career in Buffalo after he was the No. 16 overall pick in the first round from Florida State. He never lived up to his draft value, and the Bills eventually replaced him with Tyrod Taylor. It's doubtful Manuel will play much this season and should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.