2017 Outlook: Falcons DST

Atlanta made the Super Bowl last year on the strength of its offense, not its defense. While the unit racked up 34 sacks, 12 interceptions and five defensive scores, it just wasn't enough to warrant regular Fantasy use. The Falcons have talented players like linebackers Vic Beasley and Deion Jones and big defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, along with a heck of a defensive schemer in head coach Dan Quinn, but until that pass rush gets a little better and the special teams contributes some scores, Fantasy owners won't trust the Falcons outside of one-week use.