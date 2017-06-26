2017 Outlook: Geno Smith
Geno Smith never emerged as the quarterback of the future for the Jets, and he will now try his hand as a backup for the Giants after he signed with the other New York team this offseason. Since Eli Manning never misses time, it's doubtful Smith will have any relevant Fantasy value this year. Smith is also coming off a torn ACL from last year, although he's expected to be fine for the start of the season. Ignore Smith in the majority of leagues on Draft Day.
