2017 Outlook: James Develin

James Develin is back with the Patriots as the starting fullback, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues since he rarely touches the ball. In 2016, he had no carries and three catches for 18 yards. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

