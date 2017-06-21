2017 Outlook: Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder could be headed toward a third-year breakout campaign in 2017, as he will try to build off his solid season in 2016. Crowder had 67 catches for 847 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 targets last season. He goes from the No. 3 receiver in 2016 behind DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon to a starter next to newcomer Terrelle Pryor, with Jackson and Garcon gone in free agency. Jackson and Garcon combined for 216 targets, 135 catches, 2,046 yards and seven touchdowns last year for Washington, so there is plenty of production to replace. That should lead to him having more than 100 targets, putting him in line for a boost in production. Pryor will help fill that void as well, and the Redskins hope more is in store for second-year receiver Josh Doctson. But Crowder has the chance for a big season in 2017, and he's worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver with a mid-round pick in all leagues.