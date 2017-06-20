2017 Outlook: Jared Cook

Jared Cook is moving from Green Bay to Oakland, where he'll try to not be a Fantasy letdown. Cook should have put together one of his best seasons yet playing with Aaron Rodgers last year, but injuries limited him to another sub-400 yard season with one touchdown. He did perk up in the postseason, catching 18 of 32 targets for 229 yards and a pair of scores. That's what probably got him work in Oakland, where he'll provide relief in the red zone and in the middle of the field for Derek Carr. It's another situation where Cook should get some nice stats, but his track record is too well known. He's not worth drafting outside of deep, deep redraft leagues.