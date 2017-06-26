2017 Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could either be the starter of the future for the Patriots or potentially the future of another franchise if New England parts ways with him this offseason. At the time of this publication, Garoppolo is the backup for Tom Brady heading into the 2017 season, but he will likely be sought after by other teams based on his upside. We're not sure how long Brady plans to play, but he's 40 this year and is clearly near the end of his career. Garoppolo started two games in 2016 when Brady was suspended, and he fared well with solid performances against the Cardinals and Dolphins with 496 passing yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt. If Garoppolo remains with the Patriots this season, he's only worth owning in dynasty leagues and deep keeper formats because eventually he's going to be a starter in the NFL. But if he's with another team come Week 1 of this year, he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with the chance to emerge as a starter during the year.