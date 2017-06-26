2017 Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo could either be the starter of the future for the Patriots or potentially the future of another franchise if New England parts ways with him this offseason. At the time of this publication, Garoppolo is the backup for Tom Brady heading into the 2017 season, but he will likely be sought after by other teams based on his upside. We're not sure how long Brady plans to play, but he's 40 this year and is clearly near the end of his career. Garoppolo started two games in 2016 when Brady was suspended, and he fared well with solid performances against the Cardinals and Dolphins with 496 passing yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt. If Garoppolo remains with the Patriots this season, he's only worth owning in dynasty leagues and deep keeper formats because eventually he's going to be a starter in the NFL. But if he's with another team come Week 1 of this year, he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with the chance to emerge as a starter during the year.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...