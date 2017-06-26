2017 Outlook: Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams gets a boost in Fantasy value this season with Mike Gillislee leaving Buffalo for New England. That opens the door for Williams to become the No. 2 running back for the Bills behind LeSean McCoy, and Williams is someone to target in all leagues with a late-round pick. Last year, Gillislee actually finished as the No. 26 Fantasy running back in standard leagues, and he had 101 carries for 577 yards (5.71 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns and nine catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. We're not sure if Williams is capable of that kind of production, and he was limited as a rookie in 2016 with 27 carries for 94 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 10 games. He's a former fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, and he didn't play in 2015 because of a foot injury. But he was great in 2014 with 211 carries for 1,190 yards and 12 touchdowns and 11 catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and hopefully we get to see that player if he gets work in tandem or behind McCoy. Williams is worth a late-round pick in all leagues, especially as a handcuff for McCoy, because he could have a nice role as Gillislee's replacement. And if McCoy gets hurt, we could see Williams in a starring role.