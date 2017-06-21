2017 Outlook: Josh Dobbs
The Steelers spent a fourth-round pick on Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, and he'll get the chance to sit and learn for a few years. He's going to back up Ben Roethlisberger this season and potentially be the starter of the future for the Steelers. As the full-time signal-caller for the Vols the past two seasons, Dobbs collected 5,237 passing yards on a 60.6 completion percentage, with 42 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also was a threat as a runner, scoring at least 11 times in each season with over 670 rush yards to boot. In time, Dobbs could become an NFL starter with some really great numbers. Until then, he shouldn't be a reliable part of Fantasy rosters. Don't draft him in seasonal leagues, instead choosing him very late in dynasty/keeper formats and in rookie-only drafts.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team standard mock draft
In our latest mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg shows the value of waiting on running back with some...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...
-
Ranking the Jets in Fantasy
The Jets offense looks to be one of the worst in the league, but that doesn't mean they won't...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Patriots in Fantasy
The New England Patriots have more Fantasy assets than can possibly be useful in Fantasy. Heath...