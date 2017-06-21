2017 Outlook: Josh Dobbs

The Steelers spent a fourth-round pick on Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, and he'll get the chance to sit and learn for a few years. He's going to back up Ben Roethlisberger this season and potentially be the starter of the future for the Steelers. As the full-time signal-caller for the Vols the past two seasons, Dobbs collected 5,237 passing yards on a 60.6 completion percentage, with 42 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also was a threat as a runner, scoring at least 11 times in each season with over 670 rush yards to boot. In time, Dobbs could become an NFL starter with some really great numbers. Until then, he shouldn't be a reliable part of Fantasy rosters. Don't draft him in seasonal leagues, instead choosing him very late in dynasty/keeper formats and in rookie-only drafts.