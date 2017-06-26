2017 Outlook: Justin Hunter
The Steelers are taking a chance on Justin Hunter this season after he signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason. Hunter will have to prove himself since the Steelers have plenty of bodies at receiver, including Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates and Darrius Heyward-Bey. Martavis Bryant can also be in the mix if he's reinstated from his suspension, so Hunter isn't likely to make a huge difference for Fantasy owners. He only had 10 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 on 24 targets, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues this year.
