2017 Outlook: Kareem Hunt

The Chiefs selected running back Kareem Hunt from Toledo in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, and he could compete for the starting job right away. Spencer Ware is the incumbent, but Hunt should push him for touches this season and could force Ware to the bench. Hunt is coming off a solid campaign in 2016 at Toledo with 262 carries for 1,475 yards and 10 touchdowns and 41 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown. He finished his four-year college career with 782 carries for 4,945 yards and 44 touchdowns and 73 catches for 555 yards and one touchdown. Hunt and Ware will be a position battle to watch in training camp, and the winner could emerge as a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Either way, both should see action this season, and Hunt is a No. 3 Fantasy option with upside in all formats. We recommend drafting Hunt with a mid-round pick in seasonal leagues, and he's a potential first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.