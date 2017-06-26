2017 Outlook: Khiry Robinson
Khiry Robinson is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a backup running back. He spent part of 2016 with the Jets, and he appeared in one game with eight carries for 22 yards, including a lost fumble. Keep an eye on where he signs, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.
