2017 Outlook: Lance Kendricks
Lance Kendricks signed as a free agent with the Packers this offseason, and he will be the No. 3 tight end behind Martellus Bennett and Richard Rodgers. Kendricks is coming off a career season with the Rams in 2016 when he had 50 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns on 88 targets. We expect those stats to come way down barring an injury to Bennett or Rodgers, and Kendrick is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.
