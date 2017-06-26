2017 Outlook: LeSean McCoy
Another year, another season of LeSean McCoy as a standout Fantasy running back. He was the No. 3 Fantasy running back in standard leagues in 2016 with 234 carries for 1,267 yards (5.41 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns and 50 catches for 356 yards and one touchdown. McCoy scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in 12 of 15 games (he missed one game with a hamstring injury) and even played through a dislocated thumb. He'll be 29 this year, so his time as a dominant Fantasy running back could be coming to an end, but he's still worth trusting this year. The return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the addition of fullbacks Patrick DiMarco and Mike Tolbert should help McCoy, as well as new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison. Mike Gillislee is the handcuff for McCoy, and Gillislee is worth drafting with a late-round pick. But McCoy is a slam dunk first-round pick in all leagues, and he should be the No. 4 running back off the board behind Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott.
