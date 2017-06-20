2017 Outlook: Lions DST
Over the last two seasons the Lions DST has hit the 10-point mark in standard formats just 11 times. That's not so good. Even with talented defenders like Ezekiel Ansah and Darius Slay, the squad just isn't doing enough in its pass rush (26 sacks last season) or secondary (10 interceptions). A schedule that includes the Falcons, Cardinals, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Steelers, and of course the Packers twice doesn't suggest an easy road for this defense either. Pass on the Lions DST in drafts this summer.
