2017 Outlook: Malcolm Mitchell
Malcolm Mitchell had a productive rookie season with the Patriots in 2016 with 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 48 targets, but it's doubtful he will build on those stats this season. The Patriots added Brandin Cooks from the Saints this offseason, and that will bump Mitchell down the depth chart to No. 3 at best, although he could be No. 4 behind Chris Hogan. The Patriots are loaded with all those guys, as well as Julian Edelman, Rob Grokowski, Dwayne Allen, Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis and James White. Mitchell is still worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, but he will likely need an injury this season to help his Fantasy value in most seasonal formats. We still recommend holding Mitchell in dynasty leagues since his best production could come down the road.
