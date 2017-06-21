2017 Outlook: Marcus Mariota

Is Marcus Mariota still a blue-chip Fantasy backup, or has he finally reached the Top 12 echelon of stat-smashing quarterbacks? Given what he did last season, don't be surprised to see Fantasy owners target him as one of the first dozen quarterbacks taken. Mariota was among the 10 most consistent Fantasy passers, hitting the coveted 20-point mark in 9 of 15 games before breaking his leg in Week 16. He was also one of six signal-callers with at least four games of 30-plus points, more than guys like Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott. Fantasy fans were nervous to trust Mariota because of his thin, uninspiring receiving corps, but the Titans drafted stud wideout Corey Davis and slot maven Taywan Taylor, and added Eric Decker in free agency, to greatly improve the team's outlook. All should make an impact that helps Mariota out in 2017. He'll be a popular middle- to late-round pick in all formats, but he shouldn't be the only quarterback you take on Draft Day.