2017 Outlook: Markus Wheaton
Markus Wheaton signed with the Bears and will battle for playing time this fall. In four years with the Steelers, Wheaton averaged 14.1 yards per catch and scored eight times over 107 receptions, but had just one game with over 100 yards and one more with over 90 yards. There is a chance he lands a starting job with the Bears, but unless both he and quarterback Mike Glennon take off to levels they've never been to previously, he'll be a waste of a roster spot. Don't draft him.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...
-
Ranking the Jets in Fantasy
The Jets offense looks to be one of the worst in the league, but that doesn't mean they won't...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Patriots in Fantasy
The New England Patriots have more Fantasy assets than can possibly be useful in Fantasy. Heath...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...