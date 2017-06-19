2017 Outlook: Markus Wheaton

Markus Wheaton signed with the Bears and will battle for playing time this fall. In four years with the Steelers, Wheaton averaged 14.1 yards per catch and scored eight times over 107 receptions, but had just one game with over 100 yards and one more with over 90 yards. There is a chance he lands a starting job with the Bears, but unless both he and quarterback Mike Glennon take off to levels they've never been to previously, he'll be a waste of a roster spot. Don't draft him.