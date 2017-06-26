2017 Outlook: Marquise Goodwin
Marquise Goodwin signed a two-year contract with the 49ers this offseason, and he's expected to be a complementary receiver in a rebuilding offense. Goodwin is coming off the best year in his four-year career in 2016 with Buffalo when he had 29 catches for 431 yards and three touchdowns on 68 targets. It's hard to expect him to make a difference for Fantasy owners, but the 49ers need help at receiver with Pierre Garcon as the No. 1 option and little else on the roster. Still, Goodwin has proven to be a deep threat and little else in his career, and the best you can hope for is new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan using Goodwin like he did with Taylor Gabriel as the offensive coordinator in Atlanta; Gabriel had 35 catches for 579 yards and six touchdowns on 49 targets. Goodwin is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he can be added off waivers if he starts off the season playing well.
