2017 Outlook: Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett appears to be a smart man with his football career. After one season with Tom Brady, where he won a Super Bowl and filled in admirably for an injured Rob Gronkowski, he moved on as a free agent to Green Bay, where he will play with Aaron Rodgers. Those are arguably two of the best quarterbacks of all time, and Bennett will look to remain a viable Fantasy option with the Packers in 2017. In New England, Bennett was the No. 7 Fantasy tight end with 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 targets, and he will replace the departed Jared Cook as the starter for the Packers. Rodgers hasn't relied consistently on his tight ends in Green Bay -- Jermichael Finley in 2011, Richard Rodgers in 2015 and Cook in the NFL playoffs last year are the prominent options that come to mind -- and we see Bennett taking a slight step back with his production. He's a low-end starter at best, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in most formats.