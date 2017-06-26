2017 Outlook: Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater is one of the best special teams players in the NFL, but he offers nothing as an offensive weapon. He has no catches in the past five seasons, but he's been to multiple Pro Bowls because of his ability to play on special teams. Since we play Fantasy Football because of offensive stats and not special teams coverage, Slater has no value in the majority of leagues.

