2017 Outlook: Mike Davis

Mike Davis will compete for a role as a backup running back for the 49ers, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. San Francisco has Tim Hightower and likely DuJuan Harris ahead of Davis on the depth chart as backups to starter Carlos Hyde, and the 49ers will likely give fullback Kyle Juszczyk his share of touches as well. Davis had minimal touches in 2016 with 19 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown and three catches for 25 yards in eight games. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.