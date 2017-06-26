2017 Outlook: Nick Folk
Nick Folk will compete with Roberto Aguayo to be the starting kicker for the Buccaneers this season. In a surprise move, Folk signed with Tampa Bay after the Bucs drafted Aguayo in the second round of the NFL Draft last season. It appears to be an open competition, and Folk just made 27-of-31 field goals for the Jets and 24-of-26 extra points in 2016. Even if Folk is released, he has the chance to land with another team as the starter, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues unless he beats out Aguayo for the job.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...