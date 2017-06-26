2017 Outlook: Nick Folk

Nick Folk will compete with Roberto Aguayo to be the starting kicker for the Buccaneers this season. In a surprise move, Folk signed with Tampa Bay after the Bucs drafted Aguayo in the second round of the NFL Draft last season. It appears to be an open competition, and Folk just made 27-of-31 field goals for the Jets and 24-of-26 extra points in 2016. Even if Folk is released, he has the chance to land with another team as the starter, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues unless he beats out Aguayo for the job.