2017 Outlook: Nick O'Leary

Nick O'Leary is expected to remain as the No. 2 tight end for the Bills this season behind Charles Clay, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. O'Leary only had nine catches for 114 yards in 2016 and has combined for 10 catches for 151 yards in two years in the NFL. O'Leary has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and is not worth drafting this season.

