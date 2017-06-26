2017 Outlook: Nick O'Leary
Nick O'Leary is expected to remain as the No. 2 tight end for the Bills this season behind Charles Clay, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. O'Leary only had nine catches for 114 yards in 2016 and has combined for 10 catches for 151 yards in two years in the NFL. O'Leary has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and is not worth drafting this season.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...