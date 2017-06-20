2017 Outlook: Packers DST
Green Bay's pass rush is up in the air after Julius Peppers left for Carolina in free agency, but Nick Perry should be able to crash pockets once again. The Packers defense is especially helped by a talented and fairly deep secondary that was nonetheless tested often last year because of injuries. Perhaps the biggest concern is the Packers' opening schedule to start the season -- the Seahawks followed by a trip to the Falcons. Both should be high-scoring games. Fantasy owners might not comfortably start the Packers DST until Week 3 against the Bengals or Week 4 against the Bears. For that reason alone, the Packers DST isn't worth chasing on Draft Day -- you're better off with another unit that has a more favorable early-season schedule.
