2017 Outlook: Patriots DST
The Patriots DST was again a solid unit in 2016, and they should once again be considered a No. 1 option coming into the season in all leagues. Last year, the Patriots had 34 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions and allowed an NFL-best 250 points to finish as the No. 9 DST in standard leagues. The Patriots added some help on defense with the additions of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Kony Ealy and linebacker David Harris, as well as rookies in Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise Jr. The Patriots defense should again be stout, and we consider them a top 10 unit in all leagues worth drafting with a late-round pick.
