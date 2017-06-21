2017 Outlook: Pierre Jackson

Pierre Garcon wasn't the most high-profile free agent signing this offseason, but his move to San Francisco could be one of the best for Fantasy owners. Garcon left the Redskins for the 49ers on a five-year, $47.5 million deal, including $17 million guaranteed. He will be the No. 1 receiver in a Kyle Shanahan offense, which has been good for Fantasy players during Shanahan's days as an offensive coordinator, including Andre Johnson in Houston, Julio Jones in Atlanta and Garcon himself in Washington. In 2013, Garcon was the No. 1 receiver for the Redskins when Shanahan was calling plays, and he had 113 catches for 1,346 yards and five touchdowns on 184 targets. We don't expect Garcon to be that productive -- he's 30 now and will have questionable quarterback play with Brian Hoyer as the likely starter -- but he should be featured quite a bit. He's coming off a year in 2016 with 79 catches for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns on 116 targets, and he should come close to that production, if not exceed it. Garcon should be considered a sleeper with a late-round pick in all leagues.