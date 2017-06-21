2017 Outlook: Redskins DST
The Redskins DST was among the worst Fantasy options in 2016, and we don't expect a dramatic turnaround this year. Washington did add linebacker Zach Brown, defensive back D.J. Swearinger and defensive tackles Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee, but more help is likely needed to make this a credible Fantasy option in most leagues. In 2016, the Redskins DST had just 13 interceptions, 38 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and one touchdown. Ignore the Redskins DST in all leagues on Draft Day, and they would only be worth adding off waivers if they start off the season playing well early in the year.
