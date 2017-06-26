2017 Outlook: Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski partied like he won Super Bowl 51, but he was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Patriots beat the Falcons because of a back injury that sent him to injured reserve in Week 11. It shows how good Gronkowski is that he appeared in eight games (only six of those with Tom Brady because of his suspension) and still finished as the No. 20 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues with 25 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets. Gronkowski hasn't played 16 games since 2011, but he has two seasons with 15 games over that span. You hope he plays at least 13 games because when he's healthy he's easily the best Fantasy tight end in any format. He expects to be ready for training camp, and if that happens then he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.
