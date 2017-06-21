2017 Outlook: Shane Vereen

Shane Vereen figures to be one of the top running backs for the Giants this year, and he will likely play in his usual role as a change-of-pace rusher and work on passing downs. Vereen had a rough campaign in 2016 with the Giants when he was limited to five games because he suffered a torn triceps twice during the year. He finished with 33 carries for 158 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, and 11 catches for 94 yards. Paul Perkins should be the starting running back for the Giants, but they also have Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn on the roster. Of that group, you would expect Perkins and Vereen to lead the team in touches, but we'll see what happens once training camp starts. Go into the season with Vereen as a late-round pick in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.