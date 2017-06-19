2017 Outlook: Steelers DST
Momentum is on the side of the Steelers DST after finishing last season as the hottest unit in Fantasy. It wasn't because of special-teams play; the defense kicked it into high gear with big-time contributions from Ryan Shazier, Stephon Tuitt, William Gay and, of course, James Harrison. They racked up 38 sacks, added 13 interceptions and 18 forced fumbles and held opponents to 20.4 points per game. That's not bad. A tricky schedule that includes prolific offenses from New England, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Detroit awaits them, but the AFC North is thin on dangerous offenses outside of the Iron City, and that should give this unit a big edge. They're worth a late-round pick.
