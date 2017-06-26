2017 Outlook: Stephen Gostkowski
For the first time since 2010, Stephen Gostkowski was not the No. 1 Fantasy kicker in 2016 when he finished at No. 12. From 2011-15, Gostkowski dominated the position, but last year he was just 27 of 32 on field goals with only two kicks of more than 50 yards and 46 of 49 on extra points. The 27 made field goals were his lowest total since 2010, as well as the 32 attempts. He's an easy bounce-back candidate with the Patriots loading up on offense with the addition of Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen and Rex Burkhead, as well as Tom Brady playing all 16 games. He should be among the first kickers drafted in all leagues, and he's should be selected in the final two rounds of every league.
