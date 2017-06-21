2017 Outlook: Terrell Watson
Terrell Watson will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the Eagles this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. In 2016, Watson played in one game after spending time on Philadelphia's practice squad. He had nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 5 yards in Week 17 against Dallas. We doubt Watson gets a featured role with the Eagles this year, and he's not worth drafting in most formats.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team standard mock draft
In our latest mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg shows the value of waiting on running back with some...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...
-
Ranking the Jets in Fantasy
The Jets offense looks to be one of the worst in the league, but that doesn't mean they won't...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Patriots in Fantasy
The New England Patriots have more Fantasy assets than can possibly be useful in Fantasy. Heath...