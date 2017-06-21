2017 Outlook: Terrell Watson

Terrell Watson will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the Eagles this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. In 2016, Watson played in one game after spending time on Philadelphia's practice squad. He had nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 5 yards in Week 17 against Dallas. We doubt Watson gets a featured role with the Eagles this year, and he's not worth drafting in most formats.