2017 Outlook: Tim Hightower
After resurging into the NFL with the Saints the past two years, Tim Hightower will compete to back up Carlos Hyde in San Francisco. That's not necessarily a bad spot -- new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a knack for making his running games great and as recently as last year used two Falcons running backs to help dominate defenses. In 24 games since coming back to the NFL, Hightower has nine touchdowns and is averaging 4.0 yards per rush and 9.7 yards per catch. He'll have to beat out sleek rookie Joe Williams for the No. 2 gig, a scenario Fantasy owners aren't buying at this point. That's why Hightower can be found late into drafts, well past Round 11.
